Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI): 1H Non-GAAP EPS of $0.37 compared to $0.15 in 1H 2019; GAAP EPS of $0.18.

Headline EPS of $0.20 vs. $0.05 in 1H 2019.

Revenue of $1.75B (+26.8% Y/Y); Revenue (excluding Asanko) of $1.64B.

Gold production 1.09Moz vs. 1.08Moz.

Attributable equivalent gold production for 2020 is expected between 2.200Moz and 2.250Moz (original guidance: 2.275Moz – 2.315Moz).

Cost guidance increased: AISC expected between $960/oz and $980/oz (original guidance: US$920/oz – US$940/oz).

AIC between $1,070/oz - $1,090/oz (original guidance: US$1,035/oz – US$1,055/oz).

Shares -1.39% PM.

