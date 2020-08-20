Fed cutting one-week dollar swaps with central banks - ECB
Aug. 20, 2020 5:29 AM ETBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- The European Central Bank says the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut seven-day swap operations with major central banks from three to one tender per week due to the improved funding environment.
- The change goes into effect on September 1.
- The ECB says the Fed will maintain the one per week 84-day tender schedules with the ECB, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, and the Swiss National Bank.
- The Fed had increased the frequency earlier this year during pandemic's economic peak, and this marks the second decrease in frequency.