Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) entered into a secondary block trade agreement with a syndicate of managers to sell 170.5M ordinary shares of Wilmar at a price of S$4.40/Wilmar share ($3.23/share).

ADM expects settlement of the Block Trade on August 24.

Additionally, ADM Ag has priced its previous offering of $300M of Zero Coupon Exchangeable Bonds due 2023. The bonds will be issued at 104% of their principal amount.

The settlement of the bonds offering is expected to occur on August 26.

The bonds will be exchangeable for Wilmar shares, wherein bondholders will be entitled to receive 50,597 Wilmar shares for each $200K of the bonds.

ADM will retain at least 20% of the equity interest in Wilmar after giving effect exchange of bonds, and the Block Trade.

