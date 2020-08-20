China Zenix Auto International (OTCPK:ZXAIY) reports revenue declined 52.1% Y/Y in FQ1, mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent unprecedented lockdown and travel bans.

Sales to the Chinese OEM market decreased by 51.9% Y/Y.

Total unit sales in the OEM market dropped by 50.2%, aftermarket decreased by 49.0% and international sales fell by 30.2%.

The company reported negative gross margin, mainly due to the significant drop in sales volume, lower production utilization rate and wider than normal price cut following the unprecedented impact from COVID-19 outbreak.

Mr. Martin Cheung, CFO of Zenix Auto, commented, "We maintained our strong cash base with bank balances and fixed bank deposits of approximately US$163 million as of March 31, 2020. We will continue to focus on maintaining our financial strength during this troublesome period."

Previously: China Zenix Auto reports Q1 results (Aug. 20)