EuroLife Brands (OTCPK:EURPF) to acquire issued and outstanding shares of Plant & Co Marche Inc. in exchange for 2,336,000 company's common shares at a deemed price per share equal to $0.25.

Plant & Co. Marche Inc. is a privately held Canadian corporation which owns and operates "Plant & Co Marche" in Toronto, Ontario, a hybrid health and wellness brand with a retail location offering niche products catering to health and wellness-conscious consumers with a focus on plant-based, vegan, vegetarian, hemp and specialty immune boosting products.

The transaction signifies the company's first foray into the burgeoning health and wellness sector in North America.