Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had drawn $385.0M of revolver as a precaution due to the pandemic in March.

The company has repaid $300.0M in June and July.

Brunswick to repay outstanding $85.0M balance of this revolving line of credit on August 21.

“Both S&P and Fitch cited our business results, the optimized portfolio, strong cashflow and liquidity as well as improved market conditions among the positive factors influencing their enhanced assessment which provides us additional flexibility to support our future financing needs and growth,” says Ryan Gwillim, CFO.

