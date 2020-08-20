Alibaba (NYSE:BABA): Q2 Non-GAAP EPADS of $2.10 beats by $0.14 ; GAAP EPADS of $2.46 beats by $1.13 .

Revenue of $21.76B (+34% Y/Y) beats by $470M .

Mobile MAUs on China retail marketplaces reached 874M in June 2020, an increase of 28M over March 2020.

“We delivered a very strong start to our new fiscal year, with revenue growing 34% year-over-year and adjusted EBITDA growing 30% year-over-year,” said Maggie Wu, Chief Financial Officer of Alibaba Group. “Our domestic core commerce business has fully recovered to pre-COVID-19 levels across the board, while cloud computing revenue grew 59% year-over-year. Our strong profit growth and cash flow enable us to continue to strengthen our core business and invest for long term growth.”

Shares +1% PM.

Press Release