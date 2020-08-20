BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) reports comparable sales (ex-gas) increased 24.2% in Q2 to top the consensus mark of +15.6%.

The company churned up adjusted EBITDA of $216.9M vs. $181.9M consensus.

Merchandise gross margin rate outside of gasoline sales and membership fee income was flat during the quarter compared to a year ago.

Operating income was 4.1% of sales vs. 3.0% a year ago.

BJ's repurchased just over 924K shares during the quarter under its share repurchase program.

No formal guidance was issued by the company. "Our business has been transformed and strengthened in the last six months by every measure. We are extremely well positioned to continue to win as we invest in digital capabilities, membership, assortment, marketing and geographic expansion to further accelerate this transformation," said CEO Lee Delaney.

Shares of BJ are up 0.46% in premarket trading to $43.60.

