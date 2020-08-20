Citi Trends recovers with +32.2% comp in Q2

Aug. 20, 2020
  • Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) reports Q2 comparable sales in reopened stores increased 32.2% exceeding expectations of mid to high single digits.
  • Gross margin rate improved 390 bps to 41.2%, driven by full-priced sales.
  • Operating margin rate grew to 12.2% vs. 0.1% year ago.
  • The company is estimating a Q3 comparable store sales range of negative mid-single digits to flat with continued gross margin expansion building on momentum from Q2.
  • "Whether fueled by the government stimulus or by to the cost conscious low to moderate income public, Citi Trends is at a good spot in a recovering economy", contributed Hidden opportunities on Seeking Alpha.
