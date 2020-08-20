Virtus Investment (NASDAQ:VRTS) declares $0.82/share quarterly dividend, 22.4% increase from prior dividend of $0.67.

Forward yield 2.32%

Payable Nov. 13; for shareholders of record Oct. 30; ex-div Oct. 29.

"This increase to our common stock dividend reflects the strong free cash flow generated by the business and the flexibility of our balance sheet to support our capital priorities of investing in the business, returning capital to shareholders, and consistently reducing debt," said George R. Aylward, president and chief executive officer. "We are pleased to increase the dividend for a third consecutive year as we continue to demonstrate the financial strength and stability of our company."

