Nio (NYSE:NIO) is out with more details on its "Battery as a Service" subscription model set up with the establishment of Wuhan Weineng Battery Asset Co.

All users who purchase Nio models can place an order with the BaaS subscription model.

If users opt to purchase an ES8, ES6 or EC6 model and subscribe to use the 70 kWh battery pack under the BaaS model, they can enjoy the vehicle purchase price with a 70K renminbi deduction off the original price and pay a monthly subscription fee of 980 renminbi for the battery pack. Users will also continue to enjoy the existing favorable policies, such as purchase tax exemption and government subsidies for EVs.

Shares of Nio are up 0.28% premarket to $14.10.

Source: Press Release