Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and TransferWise (TWISE) expand their partnership to enable issuing cards in any market around the world where Mastercard is accepted and TransferWise is licensed.

The two companies have been working together since TransferWise issued its first debit card in Europe in 2018.

The two companies currently partner across the EEA, U.S., Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, with Japan due to be added later this year.

TransferWise seeks to replace old world international banking with its multi-currency borderless account for expats, freelancers, businesses and travelers.

Mastercard and TransferWise are working together to enable Apple and Google Pay, Fitbit and Garmin Pay across the EEA for all TransferWise cards.