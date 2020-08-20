Nano cap Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) perks up 7% premarket on average volume on the heels of preliminary results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating EB613, an orally available human parathyroid hormone (PTH), in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis (low bone mineral density or BMD).

At month 6, 14 subjects in the 1.5 mg treatment arm showed a mean placebo-adjusted increase in lumbar spine BMD of 2.15% (p=0.08), compared to 16 subjects in the control arm. Specifically, mean BMD increased 1.44% in the EB613 arm versus a 0.71% decrease in the placebo arm.

BMD of the total femur and femoral neck did not show a significant treatment effect.

According to interim CEO Roger Garceau, M.D., 1.5 mg may not be the maximum effective dose. A higher dose of 2.5 mg has been added, and the 0.5 mg and 1.0 mg doses have been discontinued.

Total enrollment of 160 subjects should be completed by the end of next month.