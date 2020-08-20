Myomo (NYSEMKT:MYO) perks 15% premarket after in reaction to the announcement that a Myomo-trained Orthotic & Prosthetic (“O&P”) practice in Australia has received its first insurance authorization to fit a patient with a custom MyoPro device.

The practice, X-Tremity Prosthetics and Orthotics, is located in New South Wales. It is supported locally by NeuroMuscular Orthotics, Myomo’s distributor in Australia and New Zealand.

The patient is a 17-year-old male who was involved in a motor vehicle accident two years ago, which resulted in a traumatic brain injury with upper and lower limb deficits on his left side.