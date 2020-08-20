Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) has priced $650M of 0.125% convertible senior unsecured notes due September 1, 2027 in a private placement.

Closing date is August 24, 2020.

The notes will accrue interest semiannually in arrears, payable on March 1 and September 1 of each year, beginning on March 1, 2021.

Net proceeds will be ~$639.5M, and a portion of it will be used to pay the cost of the capped call transactions, ~$137.2M will be used to issue ~7.3M shares in exchange of ~$301.1M of its outstanding 0% convertible senior notes due 2023 and the remainder for general corporate purposes.