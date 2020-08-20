Intel buyback lifts Nasdaq futures; S&P hesitant ahead of claims data

The broader market looks to open little changed following yesterday's late selloff, spurred by the Fed minutes, while tech is showing a little more conviction.

The S&P futures are up 0.1% and Dow futures are off 0.2% .

The Nasdaq futures are up 0.2% thanks mainly to a +3.7% premarket pop in Intel, which said late yesterday it's accelerating a $10B buyback it suspended in March.

Intel countered some weakness in fellow chipmaker Nvidia, -1.6% . Nvidia posted strong Q2 results, with record data center sales, but maybe not enough for investors who've seen shares jump more than 54% in six months.

Interest rates are easing back after a post-FOMC-minutes rise yesterday as the Fed questioned the value of yield caps. The 10-year yield is down to 0.65%, off more than 2 basis points.

Metals, which were also hit late in the previous session, are edging higher. Spot gold (XAUUSD:CUR) is up 0.05% and spot silver (XAGUSD:CUR) is up 0.5% .

Jobless claims highlight the economic calendar, expected to edge down to 925K for the week. Continuing claims are seen dropping to 15M.

Out the same time, the Philly Fed manufacturing index is forecast to dip to 21 for August from 24.1 the month before.