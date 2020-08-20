Cowen analyst Andrew Charles sees Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) expanding the company's Chipotlane drive-thru format growing 1,000 stores in 2025 from 100 stores today to account for 33% of 2025 operating profits.

"We argue Chipotle is uniquely positioned to benefit with this new format given digital sales that were an impressive 20% of sales pre-COVID-19, while the concept does not have any traditional/legacy drive-thru operations that would require customer behavior to be altered," writes Charles.

Charles thinks Chipotlanes offer the company enhanced profitability, expedited thru-put and richer data collection.

Cowen has an Outperform rating on CMG and price target of $1,400 vs. the average sell-side PT of $1,210.28.