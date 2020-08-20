Tempur Sealy to open third new manufacturing facility in 1Q21
Aug. 20, 2020 7:31 AM ETTempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX)TPXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) to open its 30th North American manufacturing facility in 1Q21.
- Tempur Sealy Chairman and CEO Scott Thompson commented, "The strong demand for bedding, and our products specifically, has continued into the third quarter and we are optimistic about the fundamental trajectory of the business for the foreseeable future. We are facing capacity constraints on U.S. Sealy and Sherwood products that are limiting our ability to meet our customer demand. Sealy is the number one mattress manufacturer in the U.S. based on volume1 and is experiencing double digit growth, so this opportunity to open a new facility in the western region of the U.S. is well-timed."
- Previously disclosed 2020 capital expenditures contemplated the new facilities, which will be funded from operating cash flow.