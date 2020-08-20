EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) surges 35% premarket after expanding its exclusive license agreements with Ocumension Therapeutics for the development and commercialization of YUTIQ and DEXYCU in certain Asian markets.

Under the expanded agreements, Ocumension made a one-time $9.5M payment for the rights to commercialize both products under their own brand names in South Korea and other Southeast Asian regions.

“The payment from the expanded license agreements will support our operations and the ongoing clinical development of our pipeline, including our lead candidate, EYP-1901, a potential six-month sustained delivery therapy for wet age-related macular degeneration,” said George Elston, CFO.

Both the companies initially inked a deal on January 27, 2020 for the commercialization of DEXYCU for Post-operative Inflammation in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.