Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) has priced registered public offerings of 3M shares of 6.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock at $100/share and 35,714,286 common stock at $7/share.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 450K shares of mandatory convertible preferred stock and an additional 5,357,143 shares of common stock.

Closing date is August 24, 2020.

The net proceeds from the common stock and the mandatory convertible preferred stock offering of ~$239.4M and $290.3M or $275.3M and $333.8M if the underwriters exercise their options in full, will be used for general corporate purposes.

Shares up 2.6% premarket.

