Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is down slightly after reporting Q2 numbers to sky-high expectations. For the most part, analysts are looking past the print to the long-term story on Nvidia that was reinforced by management during the conference call (full transcript).

Bank of America says it sees continued secular momentum with new product cycles (7nm Ampere in data center and gaming), with CY21E recovery in cyclical autos/pro-viz.

"Bigger picture, we believe NVDA has an unassailable hardware/software/developer lead in some of the largest and fastest growing markets in semis/tech (AI, Gaming, Autonomous), all derived from a common architecture, that can potentially drive sales at a 20%+, EPS at a 25%+ pace to head towards $22/sh by CY24E."

Also on Wall Street: Needham lifts its price target to $600 from $400. "Our new PT is 49x our CY22 (FY23) EPS estimate of $12 plus net cash of $6/share. With long-term revenue growth of 20%+, a gross margin approaching 68-70%, and an operating margin of 43-46%, we believe this multiple is well justified," updates analyst Rajvindra Gill. Wedbush Securities also hikes its PT to $525 from $500, Mizuho moves its PT to $520 from $400, while both Cowen and Citi push their PTs up to $540.

Shares of Nvidia are down 0.77% premarket to $481.79 after a 38% runup from the Q1 report to the Q2 report.

Seeking Alpha authors are cooler on Nvidia with a consensus Neutral rating. Read more on their valuation concerns on Nvidia at its current level.