Alibaba Group's (NYSE:BABA) revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 of RMB 153.8B ($21.8B) grew 34%, mainly driven by robust growth in its China commerce retail and cloud computing businesses.

Fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings per ADS of RMB 14.82 ($2.10) rose 18% from RMB 12.55 in the year-ago quarter.

Annual active consumer in its China retail marketplaces reached 742M, up 16M from the 12-month period ended March 31, 2020.

Mobile MAUs on its China retail marketplaces reached 874M in June 2020, up 28M vs. March 2020.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA was RMB 51.0B, up 30% Y/Y.

BABA +0.2% in premarket trading.

Q1 revenue by segment:

Core commerce revenue of RMB 133.3B vs. RMB 99.5B a year ago.

Cloud computing RMB 12.3B vs. RMB 7.79B.

Digital media and entertainment RMB 7.00B vs. RMB 6.43B.

Innovation initiatives and others RMB 1.09B vs. RMB 1.17B.

