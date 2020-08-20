Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) has a received a $3M milestone payment from its Chinese partner Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical for the U.S. approval of Olinvyk (oliceridine) injection. Nhwa holds an exclusive license agreement to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Olinvyk in China.

In June 2020, Nhwa was approved by the Chinese regulatory authority to initiate clinical trials for IV oliceridine. The Company expects to receive future milestone payments, as well as a 10% royalty on net sales of Olinvyk in China.

Olinvyk is indicated in adults for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic.