Shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) move higher after Barclays upgrades the stock to an Overweight rating after having it slotted at Equal-weight.

Analyst Brian Johnson and team tie the upgrade to an improving economy and a bounceback in the auto industry.

The firm assigns a price target of $17 to Dana to rep more than 25% upside potential. The average price target on Dana has been inching up since the low point in April when the automobile sector was all but shut down.