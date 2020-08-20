Shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) move higher after Barclays upgrades the stock to an Overweight rating after having it slotted at Equal-weight.
Analyst Brian Johnson and team tie the upgrade to an improving economy and a bounceback in the auto industry.
The firm assigns a price target of $17 to Dana to rep more than 25% upside potential. The average price target on Dana has been inching up since the low point in April when the automobile sector was all but shut down.
Dana is up 3.79% in premarket trading to $13.68 vs. the 52-week trading range of $4.22 to $19.21.