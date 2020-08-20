Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) reports Q2 results that misses on revenue estimates.

Q2 highlights: Revenue decreased 10% y/y to $55.4M.

Search revenue, $17.6M (-18% Y/Y); advertising revenues, $12.7M (-22%); Fintech, $11.8M (+2% y/y), Retail revenue was $11.4 and Technology licensing and other revenue was $1.9M.

Other income was $6.1M relating primarily to the divestment of a Nigerian subsidiary.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.9M, compared to $3.0M in the Q219.

Operating expenses decreased 8% to $59.4M.

OPRA says "We expect new initiatives, OList and European Fintech, will start to generate limited revenue in 2H 2020, but more importantly we expect these initiatives to remain on track to drive meaningful growth in 2021".

"Adjusted EBITDA will benefit from the increases in high-margin search and advertising revenue; where we expect double-digit margins".

“Our users metrics remain strong and y/y revenue trends have improved each month since bottoming in April due to COVID-19 impacts to monetization. Given the uncertainties around the slope of recovery, we are not providing guidance for the third quarter or full year 2020.." says Mr. Frode Jacobsen, CFO.

Shares are up 12% YTD.

