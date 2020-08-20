TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) says it was awarded a "large" contract by Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) for engineering, procurement, construction and installation at the Mero 2 oil project in the deepwater Libra block off the coast of Brazil; for TechnipFMC, a "large" contract is in the $500M-$1B range.

The company says the contract will leverage synergies with the Mero 1 project, utilizing in-house rigid and flexible lay vessels and its significant local footprint in Brazil; the project is set to start in 2022.

Petrobras, Total and the other Libra consortium partners recently announced the launch of Mero project's third phase of development.