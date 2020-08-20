Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) initiates a Phase 1 clinical trial in 28 healthy volunteers evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics (PK) of AQST-108, an oral sublingual formulation of epinephrine, for the potential treatment of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis (acute allergic reactions).

The crossover design study will compare the PK and pharmacodynamics of AQST-108 with epinephrine administered via subcutaneous and intramuscular injections (the traditional routes of administration).

Shares up 2% premarket on light volume.

Epinephrine-related tickers: Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL), Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA), Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)