BTIG analyst Camilo Lyon updates on the firm's meeting with Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) management and the fall/winter product preview event.

Lyon says the firm came away from the meeting with positive views on what the company is doing to position itself for future growth counterbalanced with the reality of a fashion backdrop that is characterized by still sharply negative demand signals.

"Without doubt, SHOO is operating in a very challenging, low visibility environment that is marred by weak traffic trends, which in turn is causing its wholesale partners to continue taking a cautious stance on fall orders."

Lyon notes the traffic concerns are compounded by AUR pressure as a result of product mix that is skewing to lower priced categories, although SHOO is seen pressing its competitive advantages of speed and design to align its product assortment to match current demand trends.

"We credit SHOO for quickly pivoting away from its more traditional categories like dress (now ~20% mix) toward more trending categories like slippers and sneakers. To that end, we believe SHOO is taking market share from weaker competitors that have not invested in newness whatsoever, which bodes well for the company when traffic trends ultimately return."

A Neutral rating is kept in place on Steven Madden for the time being.

