Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) dips 1.4% in premarket trading after Raymond James analyst Buck Horne downgrades the stock to Market Perform from Outperform due to deteriorating price conditions unfolding in several of the REIT's key markets.

Such markets consist mostly of urban core locations in downtown Denver, downtown Minneapolis/St. Paul, an St. Cloud, MN.

Horne considers IRET's current risk/reward "fairly discounted at current share prices."

Sees its Midwestern portfolio "buoyed by relatively stable trends across much of its secondary/tertiary market footprint."

See IRET's total return vs. S&P 500 and peers IRT and CPT over the past year:

Even with the downgrade, Horne's rating is more optimistic than the Bearish Quant rating; he's less sanguine than the Bullish average Walls Street analysts' rating (2 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 6 Neutral).