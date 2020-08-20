Naked Brand (NASDAQ:NAKD) +80% in premarket, after it announces an agreement with St. George Investments, which amended the convertible promissory note issued by the Company in February 2020.

Pursuant to the Amendment, conversion price per share would be equal to (i) a percentage of not less than 75%, multiplied by (ii) the lowest daily volume weighted average price in the last 20 trading days, but not less than the specified floor price.

The Amendment does not affect the holder’s right to convert the amended note at the fixed conversion price at $4.00.

As of August 17, the outstanding balance of the amended note was ~$4.5M

As previously disclosed, the Company also issued Convertible Promissory Notes to the Holder and Iliad Research and Trading (the “Affiliated Holder”), and entered into Global Amendments. Pursuant to the prior Global Amendments, the Affiliated Holders have converted the entire outstanding balance of the Prior Notes into 35.7M shares.