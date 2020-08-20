In a highly-telegraphed move, American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) says it will halt service to 15 small cities after the terms set by accepting federal aid run out on September 30.

CNBC reports that American is cutting service to the airports in Del Rio, Texas; Dubuque, Iowa; Florence, South Carolina; Greenville, North Carolina; Huntington, West Virginia; Joplin, Missouri; Kalamazoo/Battle Creek, Michigan; Lake Charles, Louisiana; New Haven, Connecticut; New Windsor, New York; Roswell, New Mexico; Sioux City, Iowa; Springfield, Illinois; Stillwater, Oklahoma; and Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The U.S. airlines in general are expected to make sweeping changes on October 1 in order to reduce monthly cash burn rates.

Shares of AAL are down 0.87% premarket to $12.57.

It is all about profitability after October 1.