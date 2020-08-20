Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) announces that an episode of Neflix's "Biohackers" has been stored in its synthetic DNA.

Presently, the company makes more than 1M small pieces of DNA on a single silicon chip for data storage. It is working on a next-generation product that will allow it to synthesize or write 10 gigs of DNA on one chip, significantly reducing the cost.

To store data on DNA, the file's "0 and 1" digital sequence is converted into a DNA sequence of As, Cs, Ts and Gs then encoded into short segments of the molecule (200 - 300 bases) that can be synthesized and stored.