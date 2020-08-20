Allstate (NYSE:ALL) reports catastrophe results for July generated income of $334M pretax ($264M after-tax) as recoveries from PG&E related to 2017 and 2018 California wildfires more than offset the impact of events during the month.

Losses from July catastrophe events were $145M pretax ($115M after-tax), including Hurricane Hanna and two severe wind and hail events that accounted for ~65% of estimated losses.

In addition, there were $29M pretax ($23M after-tax) of favorable prior period catastrophe reserve re-estimates not related to the PG&E recoveries.

As reported earlier, PG&E and Pacific Gas and Electric settled with Allstate and other insurance claimants arising from the 2017 northern California wildfires and the 2018 Camp Fire. In July 2020, Allstate recorded recoveries totaling $450M pretax ($356M after tax) net of expenses and reinsurance adjustments.