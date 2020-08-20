Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) reports net sales declined 31% on a constant currency basis in FQ4, driven by retail store closures due COVID-19 partially offset by the tremendous acceleration online.

Acquisition of Have&Be contributed ~1% point of growth to reported net sales.

Net sales in mainland China, where restrictions were lifted first, grew strong double digits Y/Y, and net sales in Korea, excluding the impact of Dr. Jart+, also returned to growth in the quarter.

Revenue by geography: The Americas: $516M (-54%); EMEA: $981M (-40%); Asia/Pacific: $933M (+12%).

Revenue by segment: Skin Care: $1.61B (+1%); Makeup: $545M (-62%); Fragrance: $171M (-27%); Hair Care: $98M (-35%); Other: $4M (-76%).

Adjusted gross margin rate dropped 840 bps to 68.5%.

Q1 Guidance:Net sales: -12% to -13% (-14% to -15%, on a constant currency basis); Diluted EPS: $0.77 to $0.83; Adjusted EPS: $0.80 to $0.85.

The company’s recent acquisition of Dr. Jart+ is forecasted to contribute ~2.5% to overall Q1 sales growth.

For FY2021, the company expects to continue to build global share and returns to its long-term growth targets of 6% to 8% sales growth, 50 bps of operating margin expansion and double-digit adjusted diluted earnings per share growth in constant currency after a period of normalization as the impacts of COVID-19 subside.

"EL can sustain its competitive advantage in a post-COVID world. Uncertainties abound, its entrenched position in emerging markets, along with the shift to online channels and cost savings plan should support continued net profit expansion in the next years", wrote Magnus Investments on Seeking Alpha.

Shares down 6% premarket.

