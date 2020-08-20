Trilogy Metals (NYSEMKT:TMQ) +5.4% pre-market after announcing "positive" results of the feasibility study for the Arctic Project in Alaska; Trilogy and South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY) each own 50% stakes in the copper, zinc, lead, silver and gold project.

Highlights from the study include a pre-tax net present value of $1.1B and after-tax internal rate of return of 27% for the base case; using current spot prices, the pre-tax NPV increases to $1.8B and the IRR improves to 33.8%.

The feasibility study describes the technical and economic viability of establishing a conventional open-pit mine-and-mill complex for a 10K metric tons/day operation for a minimum 12-year mine life.

Seeking Alpha recently posted an analysis by Aitezaz Khan describing Trilogy Metals as a "promising future miner trading at a discount."