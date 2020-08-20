Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) starts a search for a new chief financial officer as its current senior vice president and CFO, Russell Hagen, becomes senior vice president and chief development officer.

Hagen will oversee the company's real estate, energy & natural resources segment and its acquisitions and divestitures and business development teams.

Jim Kilberg, currently senior vice president of real estate, energy & natural resources, is retiring in early 2021 as planned.

Weyerhaeuser said the new structure will facilitate increased collaboration among the real estate, A&D, ENR and business development teams to ensure a unified approach to portfolio management and support the company's increasing focus on emerging carbon opportunities.