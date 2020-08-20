The USPTO has issued a new patent to Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) entitled "Devices and Methods for On-Line Whole Blood Treatment" regarding the Company's Selective Target Antigen Removal System (STARS) technology.

STARS is a DNA/RNA-based treatment device candidate for the removal of viral and tumor-produced compounds from a patient's blood.

"Although STARS is in the early stages of development, our in vitro studies have demonstrated encouraging proof-of-concept results and we look forward to advancing this program as a target-and-removal therapy for a broad range of diseases," said Michael Poirier, President, CEO and Chairman.