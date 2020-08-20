Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) proposes to offer up to $250M in a combination of the securities in one or more series or issuances and on terms that the company will determine at the time of the offering.

The offering may include any or a combination of common stock, preferred stock, debt securities and warrants.

Synchronoss plans to use the proceeds to redeem the outstanding shares of its Series A convertible preferred stock for an aggregate of up to $250M from Silver Private Holdings, and for general corporate purposes.