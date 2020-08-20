Quotit partners with Pivot Health expanding Pivot's agent footprint

Quotit Corporation, wholly owned by National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) partnered with Pivot Health, a division of HealthCare.com.

Pivot’s flagship short-term health insurance plans and lower-deductible Core temporary health plans are now featured on the Quotit platform.

This makes the plan available to nearly 16,000 insurance agents using Quotit software, more than doubling Pivot Health’s agent footprint.

“We are excited to offer our plans through Quotit. They have a proven track record of enabling licensed agents to help their customers shop, compare and enroll in health insurance plans,” said Jeff Smedsrud, head of the coverage division of HealthCare.com