Orbit International (OTCPK:ORBT), announced that its Power Group, through its Behlman Electronics, received a new order for power supplies valued at ~$1.8M for its COTS division.

The company expects to return to higher margins that they would usually generate on other production work.

"Our customer has informed us that this award will be used for foreign military sales and follow-on orders are expected although the timing of these additional awards is an uncertainty. Aside from this award, our OPG COTS division has had a firm year in bookings," president & CEO Mitchell Binder commented.