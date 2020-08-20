Lawyers for former Bank of America (BAC -0.1% ) traders who were charged with manipulating prices for precious metals say a letter the bank's attorneys wrote in 2019 describes a "contrived investigative process" on the part of Department of Justice prosecutors, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The letter said that prosecutors warned the bank against doing its own analysis of potentially manipulative trading out of concern the findings would contradict the government's investigation.

A prosecutor told BofA that contradictory findings could jeopardize the more lenient sentencing the bank was hoping to get for cooperating with the investigation, the 2019 letter said.

According to the letter, the DOJ agreed in 2017 to have the bank analyze some of the trading, applying the government's criteria for what qualified as questionable trading in an effort to identify a practice known as "spoofing." That original criteria was flawed, so the DOJ revised the criteria and asked the bank to use the new rules to examine the traders' conduct.

In a filing earlier this week, the traders argue that the DOJ's changes show that it had "engaged in confirmation bias," essentially designing the process to fit its case that the traders were guilty.

The traders asked a U.S. district court judge to assign a prosecutor, one not involved with the case, to search the DOJ's files for evidence that could clear the traders.

Last year, Bank of America paid $25M in fines to settle the DOJ investigation; it paid $11.5M more to resolve civil claims brought by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

