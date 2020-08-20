Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) +6.3% pre-market after announcing the start of a pilot plant program for battery graphite.

The company says 30 metric tons of graphite concentrate has been purchased and will be shipped to the pilot plant location in Germany.

Westwater says the pilot plant is on track to operate later this year with the intention of making material available to potential customers in quantities and of a quality suitable for testing and qualification.

Successful completion of the pilot plant program and customer qualification of its graphite products would prelude a feasibility study for the design of a commercial-scale plant, anticipated to be complete in mid-2021.