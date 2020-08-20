Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) rises ~22% in premarket, on announcement of a licensing agreement with GRID, for the monetization of data and video rights to Allied’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (“CS:GO”) Legend Series events.

The multiyear deal will launch with the VIE.gg CS:GO Legend Series tournament beginning August 31.

Through the agreement, GRID’s proprietary data solution will be directly integrated into Legend Series events to deliver real-time, official data to regulated bookmakers and sports betting platforms.

The partnership marks the first time Allied Esports will offer the use of data and video rights for the enhancement of regulated consumer betting.