Oragenics (NYSEMKT:OGEN) soars 24% premarket after entering into a process development and drug substance manufacturing agreement with Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO), up 5% .

Under terms of the agreement, Avid will provide Oragenics with analytical method and process development along with drug substance manufacturing services to support development of the latter's SARS CoV-2 spike protein vaccine candidate, Terra CoV-2.

The companies will immediately commence the initial phase of the project, which includes analytical method feasibility and qualification activities.

Oragenics aims to advance its Terra CoV-2 vaccine candidate into human clinical trials by early 2021.

Financial terms are not disclosed.