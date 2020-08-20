U.S.-based hotel stocks are mostly lower following the report of a European deal that could create the biggest hotel operator by number of properties.

French hotel operator Accor has looked at a possible merger with U.K.-based InterContinental Hotels, Le Figaro reported.

Such a deal would provide the opportunity for rightsizing at a time when the future of travel demand is a big unknown. It would also bring together strong chains in the mid-budget range that have shown some resilience during lockdown measures: Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza in the U.S. for InterContinental and Ibis and Novotel in Europe for Accor. A combined company would have about 10K properties, topping market leader Marriott’s about 7K, but its market cap of $17B would be a little more than half that of Marriott at $34B.

InterContinental (IHG, +1.5% ) rose, while Accord +0.1% is up slightly in Paris trading.

Marriott (MAR, -0.3% ) and Hilton (HLT, -0.7% ) both slipped in premarket. But Hyatt (H, +0.9% ), which could be considered a takeover target, was higher.

Hyatt may not be attractive, though, as it focuses on higher-end business brands. The company also has accessed more liquidity, which affords it “greater safety to endure the crisis”, Valens Research wrote on Seeking Alpha.

Neither Marriott nor Hilton seem to be interested in adding more properties at a time when business travel is at a standstill and may never return to current levels (given the shift to video conferencing) and international travel still faces quarantine restrictions.

Jefferies upgraded Marriott to Buy from Hold last week, predicting the company would weather the crisis on its own and outperform the broader market.

“We apply higher than average - but not peak - valuation multiples for HLT and MAR which drives our updated price targets of $101 and $125, respectively,” Jefferies said. “We believe the key catalysts for outperformance are primarily the resumption of capital returns as a new normal operating environment returns."

Among the travel tech stocks, Booking (BKNG, -0.3% ) and Expedia (EXPE, -0.8% ) were lower, but TripAdvisor (TRIP, +0.2% ) was higher.

Smaller TripAdvisor “has enough resources to stay alive and it will be able to leverage its media assets to drive growth in the post-pandemic world” Aleksey Razdolgin wrote on Seeking Alpha.

But those media assets could be attractive to Booking, which has weathered the crisis much better than those in the sector.

The ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) is down more than 21% in the last six months.

Sector Watch

The SPDR Financial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) is down about 1% premarket as rates ease back from yesterday’s climb. The 10-year yield is back down to 0.64%, more than 3 basis points.

The FOMC minutes yesterday left the market feeling the central bank was providing little solid forward guidance. So, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly's speech at 1 p.m. ET will be watched for any tidbits. Daly sits on the slightly dovish side of the FOMC committee.