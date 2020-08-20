Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) announces a contract expansion win for its Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform and patented Location Based Services at the new South Tower of Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

“With the South Tower’s completion, and the parallel continuation of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it became increasingly important to provide all mobile applications users at PRMC with highly functional, granularly accurate, real-time routing experiences,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder.

Shares up 2.33% PM.

Check the contrasting views on rating by Seeking Alpha Authors vs. Wall St. Analyst.