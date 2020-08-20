Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) +64.5% pre-market on news it entered into a binding take or pay contract to sell renewable hydrocarbons to commodity trading company Trafigura.

Under this contract, Trafigura will take delivery of 25MPGY of renewable hydrocarbons, with the majority expected to be low-carbon premium gasoline with a smaller portion of the volume for sustainable aviation fuel, starting in 2023.

Gevo says the contract is its largest ever and lifts the combined revenues from its long-term contracts to more than $1.5B.

The agreement is subject to Gevo acquiring a facility to produce the renewable hydrocarbon products as well as closing a financing transaction.

Gevo recently reported a larger than expected Q2 loss while revenues fell 80% Y/Y.