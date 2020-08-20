Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) reports total operating revenue fell 88% in Q2 due to casino closings amid the pandemic.

The company generated adjusted EBITDA of -$156.3M vs. +$208.0M a year ago and an operating loss of -$370.8M.

CEO Lawrence Ho: "To help mitigate the impact from COVID-19, we have been quick to formulate strategies to preserve liquidity and improve the Company’s balance sheet. In April, we bolstered our balance sheet by entering into a new senior facilities agreement and by selling the shares we held in Crown Resorts Limited. In May, the board suspended the Company’s quarterly dividend program."

No formal guidance was issued by Melco or color on current trends.

If there is a reason to be optimistic on MLCO this week it came from the desk of Bernstein. The firm tipped that Macau operators could see break-even EBITDA in mid-autumn if revenue returns to 35% to 40% of prior levels.