Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) saw significant revenue growth in Q2, due to continued sale of FUV and Deliverator products to customers that began in late 2019 following the start of commercial production.

During the quarter, the company strengthened its balance sheet through $16.5M in registered direct offerings and retired all convertible and senior secured notes.

The company began design evaluation with Munro & Associates to improve production capability to 50,000 units per year within 24 months.

Management is not clear about near-term targets due to the pandemic and the challenges of getting early production operations up and going.

Quant Ratings are Neutral for Acrimoto while Wall Street analysts ratings are Bullish.

Shares down 15.4% premarket.

