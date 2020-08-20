Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) is up 2.8% premarket after an upgrade to Buy at Citi, from Neutral.

The firm has a positive catalyst watch on the stock ahead of earnings, expected for after the close next Wednesday. Along with that report, Citi is looking to an analyst day in September.

It's set up well in the near term against expectations that look "unusually low," analyst Tyler Radke says. As for worries about competition, growth deceleration and limited potential for margin expansion, the company has "turned the corner on many of these concerns."

The firm's lifted its price target to $126 from $90, now implying 29.5% upside.

Street analysts are Bullish on the stock, as are Seeking Alpha authors; it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.